ROCKFORD (WREX) — On April 2, 2005, the Illinois men's basketball team knocked off Louisville, 72-57, in the Final Four to advance to the national championship game. The Fighting Illini got 20 points each from Luther Head and Roger Powell. Head hit 6-11 from 3-point range in the win.

The win improved the Illini to 37-1 overall, advancing to the national title game where they lost two days later to North Carolina. The 37 wins are still a program record.