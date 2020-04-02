Temperatures remain above average despite late-week rain chances

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Each day through the rest of the work week brings a slight warm-up. Wednesday's high temperature climbed to 57° in Rockford as mostly sunny skies soaked the Stateline.

Thursday brings a return to temperatures near 60° under a mix of clouds and sun. To start the day, it is a cool morning as most areas have fallen into the middle to upper 30s. Clear skies have allowed for the sufficient cool down during the predawn hours Thursday.

Despite this, a quick warm-up is ahead as southeasterly winds continue to pull in warmer temperatures. This flow is also leading to an enhanced moisture influx, which you may notice in the form of increasingly cloud-covered skies.

Highs Thursday afternoon approach 60°.

Rain chances hold off until late this evening, with primarily light rain moving in early Friday morning.

Friday showers:

Friday morning could bring a few rain showers to the Stateline, especially before sunrise.

The predawn hours of Friday feature a few spotty shower chances, but most of the day looks to remain dry. Mostly cloudy skies linger through the day as highs climb into the lower 60s, but you'll want rain gear handy if you have late-day plans.

Rain chances ramp up late Friday into early Saturday. Despite the showery start to the weekend, neither Saturday or Sunday look to be a washout.

Rain chances ramp up Friday evening, with pockets of heavier rain possible. Model guidance suggests between a quarter and half an inch is possible between Friday evening and Saturday morning.



Weekend starts rainy:

Showers are possible into the early morning hours of Saturday, but the afternoon features a slightly drier outcome. Overall, don't expect rainfall to lead to much in the way of additional river rises, but it's certainly something to pay close attention to.

Rainfall totals are likely to be minor, with less than a half an inch likely for most areas.

Clouds look to part during the afternoon Saturday, allowing high temperatures to climb into the middle 50s. The cool down doesn't last long, as temperatures Sunday crack the 60° mark with mostly sunny skies.

Early week warmth:

Temperatures look to soar into the early part of next week, with highs Monday and Tuesday nearing 70° for the first time since last year.