Suit seeks Illinois inmates’ release due to coronavirus

(AP) — A new federal lawsuit seeks an court order directing state officials "to drastically reduce Illinois's prison population" on grounds that hundreds of inmates are particularly vulnerable to catching and dying from the coronavirus.



The lawsuit filed Thursday in Chicago names ten inmates but seeks class-action status to represent older prisoners and those with underlying health conditions.



The filing says that poor medical care and a lack of protective measures behind bars make the COVID-19 virus especially deadly.



The lawsuit asks for the court to order the immediate medical furlough for some prisoners and the transfer to home detention of others.



Meanwhile, Illinois reported nearly 7,700 cases statewide and 157 deaths.