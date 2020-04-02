Stateline residents share concerns and frustration over unsuccessfully filing for unemployment

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Sandra Romanowski says she's been hearing busy tones and been hung up on time and time again throughout the last few weeks.

"I've been calling but it's pointless, it's frustrating," says Romanowski. "Hoping one time I'll get through!"

Romanowski has been trying to get through to the Illinois Unemployment Office. She's been either trying online or calling. Failing time and time again.

"My girlfriend called 240 times last week," says Romanowski.

"They'll say there's too many callers, click, it's over," says Romanowski's friend Amy Starzyk.

Starzyk has been calling on behalf of Romanowski, trying to help. Starzyk was able to successfully get through to the office for herself and a few other friends early on. But she says that luck has now run out.

"If you didn't file that first week, I don't know how anyone will get through," says Starzyk.

Rockford resident Matt Peterson has endured the same struggles, calling every single day.

"It is frustrating," says Peterson. "I don't understand it. What do they expect people to do?!"

So on top of a stressful national crisis that's put their jobs on hold, many are wondering when they'll see a paycheck or unemployment come through and be able to provide for their family.

"It's scary enough," says Peterson. "It's stressful. People get anxiety. You need help for your family. You gotta pay your bills and eat."

"If you're out of work, you still have to wait if you get through to unemployment it's still another two or three weeks," says Starzyk. "So it's very hard. Very hard."

The state is asking those applying for benefits to follow different schedules depending on their last name. For online filing — those with last names beginning with the letters A-M have to file on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, while those with last names beginning with letters N-Z have to file on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, with Saturdays available to accommodate those who could not file during their allotted window.

For phone calls, those with last names beginning with A-M are being asked to call on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m., while those with last names beginning with N-Z are told to call Mondays and Wednesdays, with Fridays as a flexible day.