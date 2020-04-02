Scattered showers fall as we head into the weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rainfall returns to the Stateline at the end of the week and the start of the weekend. Unlike last weekend, we won't get hit with waves of downpours. The rain stays a lot lighter this time around.

Friday showers:

Very light rain starts up late tonight and lasts until sunrise Friday.

Rain starts falling late overnight, and continues through sunrise Friday. The rain won't be all that steady. We'll get a few starts and stops, but expect light to drizzly rainfall between 11 pm and 7 am. Accumulations stay very light, and generally under 1/10". After sunrise, we'll have a mainly dry and mainly cloudy morning with temperatures in the 40's to 50's.

Steadier and slightly heavier rain is ahead for early Saturday.

By Friday afternoon, rain works back in again, but not before warm into the low 60's again. By Friday evening, scattered rain showers break out again. The rain remains light through the evening. Late Friday night, the rain picks up a little, and stays steady through sunrise Saturday. After sunrise, the weather quickly clears out and dries up. We may see up to 1/4" of rain between Friday night and Saturday morning.

Dry weekend:

Once the rain leaves early Saturday, we shouldn't see it return during the daytime hours of the weekend. Saturday turns sunny, but remains cooler behind the departing weather system. Highs only fall to the middle 50's, however, which is near average for this time of year.

By Sunday, the weather stays sunny all day, with temperatures returning to the 60's. We'll see a light breeze switch to out of the southeast, bringing in the warmer air.

Rain next week:

Scattered showers start up again between Monday and Tuesday. Neither day looks like a washout, but prepare for rain from time-to-time. As even warmer air builds in, look for the possibility of thunderstorms, most likely Monday night.

Temperatures leap to the low 70's for the first time this spring on Tuesday. After that, cooler air pushes us back into the 50's by the end of next week.