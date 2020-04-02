RPS 205 identifies obstacles of online course work

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- For kids in RPS 205, school is back in session in their living rooms--bedrooms and even at their kitchen table on Thursday.

The district is giving students chrome books so they can dive back into their curriculum.

And while it is a slow start back to a normal routine, going online unveils a the problem students have of lack of access to internet or Wi-Fi at home.

"I think it is really going to be important that we work with the city, the county, non profits, any resource we can think of to make sure as many families possible and as quickly as possible, have that Wi-Fi connection the need to use these chrome books properly," said RPS 205 Superintendent Dr. Ehren Jarrett.

Jarrett says Comcast is also looking at ways to provide families with Wi-Fi and teachers are finding ways students can do their work either on their phone or using paper and pencil packets.

But working at home reveals another possible problem, a disconnect when it comes to parents and students being engaged.

"I am seeing teachers differentiating messaging for parents and for students; that they have a number of ways for parents to get a hold of them, they are going to be holding officer hours twice a day,where they will be engaging electronically answering questions from students and parents," said RPS 205 Executive Director of Academics Heidi Dettman.

The district say sit will work with outside agencies and guidance counselors to not only keep families engaged, but to also help make sure families are coping with the change.

Each chrome book a student receives will have more information on Wi-Fi access and other resources.