Rockford residents concerned over landlord raising rent $300 a month during COVID-19 pandemic

ROCKFORD (WREX) — When Beverly Faerber checked her mail last week. she says one piece of mail caught her by surprise.

"Due to an increase in real estate taxes for the city of Rockford we regret to inform you that we have increased your rent from $1000 a month to $1,300 a month," says Faerber reading from the letter.

Faerber was unaware that somewhere else in Rockford, another woman was receiving the same news.

"He's increasing it by more than 25%," says Keli Cloyd.



Keli says her letter from the same landlord, Richard Perno, would giver her only give her a few days before her rent would increase from $975 to $1,200. Her letter and Beverly's has a postmark date of March 26th and say their rent goes into effect April 1st. Each letter also states this is due to an increase in real estate taxes.

According to the Rockford Township Assessor's office, in 2019 Beverly's property assessment rose by about 5% while Keli's slightly decrease by 1%. This led to both women being confused and concerned why their rent is skyrocketing. Especially during a global pandemic when work is uncertain and budgets are tight.

"It's going to put us behind on everything," says Keli. "This is money we don't have."

Each woman also received a copy of a 2019 property assessment. The address had been blacked out before either received it, but the parcel number remained. That number is basically an identification number a tax assessor's office uses for keeping records of different properties. The problem is, it doesn't match either of these woman's homes."

"This is for a four unit building," says Keli. Our's is a duplex. The assessed value on that paper is more than $280,000. Our building is not assessed that high."

"I've been there 13 years," says Beverly. "My taxes since the 13 years I have been there, have only gone up $241. So It's not the city of Rockford tax assessors that have increased taxes, I think he's just taking advantage and I think he has other increases and is putting it on renters."

13 News reached out to the city of Rockford who said Illinois law states the city cannot set a rent control ordinance. It also adds tax bills for 2019 have not gone out yet. However, it says it along with many other taxing bodies maintained a flat levy and it's not collecting any additional property tax dollars. Even if assessed values increase.

"This property and most other properties City-wide should see a relatively flat tax bill for 2019 when those bills are issued. This property certainly should not see a 30% increase in its tax bill."

- City Legal Director Nicholas Meyer

Keli says she along with a few of her neighbors have repeatedly tried to get a hold of Perno for answers, but have not heard back. 13 News also reached out to Perno and are awaiting a reply.



"I don't think our president meant for the stimulus to go to price gouging," says Keli. "This is going to have a downhill effect. We are looking at moving out of state now."

"It's fine and dandy to increase somebody's rent," says Beverly. "But not 30% during a time we should all be getting together and helping each other out."