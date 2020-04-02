Rockford Pro-Am postponed due to coronavirus

ROCKFORD (WREX) — One of Rockford's biggest golf tournaments is being postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

The board of directors for the Rockford Pro-Am made the announcement on Thursday. Here's the official statement from the board of directors:

"Given the unknown timing and effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, and in an effort to be sensitive to our thousands of supporters, especially our Sponsors who are all experiencing unforeseen financial pressures, the Rockford Pro Am Board of Directors has made the decision to postpone the 2020 Pro Am."

The board says they'll start planning to reformat the Pro-Am for 2021 to meet the goal of maximizing the amount given to a local charity.