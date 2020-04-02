Rockford neighborhood celebrates six-year-old’s birthday in a special way

ROCKFORD (WREX) — You only turn 6 once, so Genevieve Lexvold's parents decided to do something special.

With Lexvold's birthday party cancelled due to the state's stay at home order, her parents organized a drive-by birthday.

Neighbors, relatives and even some first responders drove by to say Happy Birthday. A few people even dropped off presents for the birthday girl.

Lexvold says that seeing everyone made it her best birthday ever.

"What made it great was everyone in the world coming to say Happy Birthday to me!" Lexvold said.

Lexvold's parents say about 50 cars drove by on Thursday.