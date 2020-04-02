 Skip to Content

River Flood Watch is in effect

Updated
Last updated today at 3:27 pm
10:25 am Weather Alerts

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Jo Daviess County

The Flood Watch continues for
The Mississippi River at Bellevue LD12
* Until further notice.
* At 10:00 AM Thursday the stage was 14.9 feet.
* Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is possible.
* Forecast, Rise above flood stage Wednesday morning…and continue
rising to 17.2 feet Wednesday evening.
* This forecast is based on routed flow from upstream in combination
with forecast rainfall. Consequently there is limited confidence
in the river reaching flood stage.

&&

wrexweather

Related Articles

Skip to content