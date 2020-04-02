River Flood Watch is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Jo Daviess County

The Flood Watch continues for

The Mississippi River at Bellevue LD12

* Until further notice.

* At 10:00 AM Thursday the stage was 14.9 feet.

* Flood stage is 17.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is possible.

* Forecast, Rise above flood stage Wednesday morning…and continue

rising to 17.2 feet Wednesday evening.

* This forecast is based on routed flow from upstream in combination

with forecast rainfall. Consequently there is limited confidence

in the river reaching flood stage.

&&