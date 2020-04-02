River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…Forecast flooding increased from Minor to Moderate severity…

The Flood Warning continues for

The Mississippi River at Camanche.

* Until further notice.

* At 9:30 AM Thursday the stage was 16.5 feet and steady.

* Flood stage is 17.0 feet.

* No flooding is occurring and Moderate flooding is forecast.

* Forecast, Rise above flood stage Sunday morning and continue rising

to 18.5 feet Thursday morning.

* Impact, At 17.0 feet, Water affects low-lying residences at

Albany.

&&