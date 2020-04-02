River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Whiteside County
…Forecast flooding increased from Minor to Moderate severity…
The Flood Warning continues for
The Mississippi River at Camanche.
* Until further notice.
* At 9:30 AM Thursday the stage was 16.5 feet and steady.
* Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
* No flooding is occurring and Moderate flooding is forecast.
* Forecast, Rise above flood stage Sunday morning and continue rising
to 18.5 feet Thursday morning.
* Impact, At 17.0 feet, Water affects low-lying residences at
Albany.
