River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Carroll County
…Flood Warning remains in effect until further notice…
The Flood Warning continues for
The Mississippi River at Fulton LD13.
* Until further notice.
* At 10:00 AM Thursday the stage was 14.8 feet and steady.
* Flood stage is 16.0 feet.
* No flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast, Remain steady near 14.8 feet through Saturday morning
then rise above flood stage Monday and continue rising to 17.1feet Thursday morning.
* Impact, At 16.0 feet, Water affects a few houses at Thomson.
