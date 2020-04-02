River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Jo Daviess County

…Flood Warning in effect until further notice…

The National Weather Service in Quad Cities has issued a

* Flood Warning for

The Mississippi River at Bellevue LD12.

* Until further notice.

* At 8:00 PM Thursday the stage was 15.0 feet and rising.

* Flood stage is 17.0 feet.

* No flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast, Rise above flood stage Wednesday morning and continue

rising to 17.2 feet Wednesday.

* Impact, At 17.3 feet, Water affects the railroad underpass at Mill

Creek in Bellevue.

&&