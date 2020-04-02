River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Jo Daviess County
…Flood Warning in effect until further notice…
The National Weather Service in Quad Cities has issued a
* Flood Warning for
The Mississippi River at Bellevue LD12.
* Until further notice.
* At 8:00 PM Thursday the stage was 15.0 feet and rising.
* Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
* No flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast, Rise above flood stage Wednesday morning and continue
rising to 17.2 feet Wednesday.
* Impact, At 17.3 feet, Water affects the railroad underpass at Mill
Creek in Bellevue.
