River Flood Warning until FRI 1:00 PM CDT

River Flood Warning until FRI 1:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Mchenry County
The Flood Warning continues for
The Fox River at Algonquin Lock & Dam tailwater, or from Johnsburg
downstream to Red Gate Road in St. Charles.
* until Friday afternoon.
* At 630 PM Thursday the stage was 9.5 feet.
* Flood stage is 9.5 feet.
* Forecast…The river will continue to fall to below flood stage by
Friday morning.
* Impact…At 9.5 feet…Boathouses threatened along the river in
Cary.
&&