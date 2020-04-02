Report: Chicago police officer dies from COVID-19

CHICAGO (WREX) — A Chicago police officer has died after they tested positive for COVID-19.



According to NBC Chicago, the death marks a first in the department, which as of Wednesday reported more than 60 confirmed cases citywide.



Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesman for the Chicago Police Department, said in a tweet that the virus "has hit the Chicago Police Department and a dedicated family of city public servants very hard."



Guglielmi said Tuesday that at least four officers had been hospitalized by the virus, one of which was in critical condition.

Further information on the officer who died was not immediately released.



The department has seen a rise in sick calls over the last week, reporting nearly 7% of its workforce had called out late last week and over the weekend. On Monday, 800 officers were out sick, but it remained unclear how many of those officers were experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus.

Guglielmi said the department is currently maintaining proper staffing despite the sick calls but has a plan in place should more officers call out.

"We haven't gotten there yet but we have a six-layer plan," he said, noting that anyone showing symptoms of the virus is placed on automatic medical leave.