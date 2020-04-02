 Skip to Content

Menards no longer allowing children under 16 years old, pets inside the store

8:46 am

(WREX) — Menards continues to modify its policies due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

The store announced they're no longer allowing anyone under the age of 16 inside their stores.

If anyone looks under 16, they'll be asked to show their ID.

The store also announced pets are no longer allowed inside stores, with the exception of service dogs.

This is the latest change in policy as the store has already changed its store hours.

Andrew Carrigan

