March cannabis sales reach nearly $36 million in Illinois

CHICAGO (WREX) — The COVID-19 pandemic isn't stopping people from using cannabis in Illinois.

The state saw $35,902,543.22 in cannabis sales for the month of March, according to preliminary data from the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.

Dispensaries sold 812,203 products over the 31-day period. Sales to Illinois residents totaled $27,096,931.23, while sales to out-of-state residents totaled $8,805,611.99. These figures do not include taxes collected. A portion of every cannabis sale will be reinvested in communities harmed most by the failed war on drugs.

Medical and adult use cannabis dispensaries remain open as part of the essential businesses and operations named in Governor Pritzker’s executive order signed on March 20, 2020. Both sides of the cannabis industry were included to ensure the cannabis supplier industry protects medical cannabis patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the revenue generated by adult-use cannabis sales funds the important social justice and equity goals at the core of Illinois’ adult use law.

“Three straight months of consistent adult use cannabis sales show there is – and will continue to be – strong support and demand from consumers,” said Toi Hutchinson, Senior Advisor for Cannabis Control to Gov. Pritzker. “To ensure medical users are able to access they product they need during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, curbside pickup will remain an option for medical patients through April 30th.”

Dispensaries are permitted to sell medical cannabis outside of their limited access area on their property or on a public walkway or curb adjacent to the dispensary. Medical cannabis patients will be able to continue to utilize their designated caregiver to purchase medicine for them. However, dispensaries may not deliver medical cannabis to a patient or caregiver’s home. These rules do not apply to adult-use cannabis sales; those must still take place inside the limited access area.

