Man who failed to register as a sex offender twice sentenced to prison

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A man is sentenced to two 5-year terms in prison for failing to register as a sex offender twice.

Victor Britton was overdue to register as a sex offender in January 2018 and May 2019, according to the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office.

Failure to register as a sex offender is a class 3 felony that carries a sentencing range of 2 to 5 years in prison.

Since Britton failed to register as a sex offender twice, he will serve a total of 10 years in prison.