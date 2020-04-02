Man shot, killed in Rockford

UPDATE: Rockford Police say a man is dead after being shot Thursday morning.



Police say the shooting happened in the 2100 block of Oregon Ave.



Details on the shooting are limited, but police say the victim was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. Police say they believe the act was not random and the suspect and victim knew each other.



The victim's name is not being released at this time and no arrests have been made.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Police Department has launched an investigation after a man was shot Thursday morning.



Details on the shooting are limited, but police say a man was shot in the area of E. Gate Parkway and Oregon Ave. The man's condition is unknown at this time.



13 News has a crew headed to the scene and will provide more updates as they become available.