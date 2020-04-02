Lee County confirms first case of COVID-19

LEE COUNTY (WREX) — COVID-19 has made its way to Lee County.



Lee County officials say the first case is a resident in their 50s. Officials say the resident is at home and is now in isolation.

According to LCHD Administrator Cathy Ferguson-Allen, “We do not want residents to panic. We do want them to continue being vigilant and following all the recommendations we’ve been putting out the last many weeks. If residents have not been following recommendations, they are putting our community at risk. By staying home except for absolute essential travel for supplies, food, medication or to provide essential services for the community, residents can help prevent further spread of this illness; and help protect our vulnerable, high-risk populations."



No further information is available at this time.