Illinois reports 715 new coronavirus cases, total number of cases over 7,600

CHICAGO (WREX) — The total number of coronavirus cases in Illinois has topped 7,000.



The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 715 new cases on Thursday. The state is now reporting a total of 7,695 cases.



IDPH is also reporting 16 new deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total from 141 up to 157.



These numbers are subject to change as we receive new numbers from the health departments in the Northern Illinois region, which may use private labs for testing which is not initially recognized by the IDPH.



Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 7,695 cases, including 157 deaths, in 56 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.



