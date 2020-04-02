Illinois lawmaker pushes to open state parks amid stay-at-home order

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) — There's a push to open state parks back up in Illinois by one lawmaker.

Illinois State Senator Jil Tracy, of the 47th District, said because many state parks in downstate and rural Illinois are not manned by park personnel and don't receive a lot of foot traffic, they should be open.

She said parks, including Siloam Springs in Adams County, can help give people fresh air during this tough time, as long as they continue to practice social distancing.

"We need to get as much fresh air and enjoyment outside as we can because people have been inside, we're a very mobile society, we're used to being very busy and to keep stress levels down, to maintain a good perspective, get the proper sunshine that we've seen in the past two days, I think it's vital to people's mental health," Tracy said.

Tracy said she plans to send a letter stating her concern to Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker in hopes of the closure being reconsidered.

She said Illinois is a very diverse state and all rules don't impact all areas in the same way.

If parks re-opened, it would include Rock Cut State Park in Machesney Park.