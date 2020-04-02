Home destroyed after morning fire in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- A multi-family home is considered a total loss after catching fire just before 11:15 a.m..

Rockford Fire says it happened in the 1100 block of North Church Street.

When fire crews got there, they saw the two-and-a-half story home that had heavy smoke coming from it. An enclosed porch on the back of the home was also on fire.

Fire officials say no one was hurt in the fire.

The wind made fighting the fire difficult, according to firefighters. Fire also got into the attic which made it difficult to put out.

One person who is now without a place to stay is being helped by the Red Cross.

Fire officials are still investigating what caused the fire.