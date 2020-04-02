FDA: Stop using Zantac immediately

(WREX) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration requests people stop taking products with Ranitidine in them immediately, that means people must stop using the popular heartburn medication Zantac.

The latest investigation shows ranitidine has a carcinogen in it called NDMA that can be harmful to humans. That NDMA can become stronger when the drug is stored at warmer temperatures.

The Director of Pharmacy Services at SwedishAmerican says medication like Pepcid and Tagamet are good alternatives.

People can also make lifestyle changes to help with heartburn, things like eating smaller meals that don't include chocolate or caffeine.

"The reason why most patients get that sense of reflux or fullness or discomfort after what they are eating is because of what they are eating," says Tom Carey.