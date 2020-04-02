COVID-19 cases cracks double digits in Whiteside County

WHITESIDE COUNTY (WREX) — The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Whiteside County is now in double digits.



Whiteside County has identified four additional laboratory confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. Two of the cases are in their 40s, one in their 50s and one in their 60s, according to the health department.



This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the county up to 12.



Health officials urge residents to try to stay home as much as possible, stay apart by at least 6 feet, and wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before preparing or eating food, touching your face and after you return home.