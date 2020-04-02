Calling all teachers! We want to share your messages to students

ATTENTION SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL TEACHERS: YOU HAVE ONE MORE LESSON

Due the recent events surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, the school year was abruptly cut short — maybe you had one final lesson you never got to teach your students in person. Did you have words of wisdom you didn't get to leave with your seniors before they enter adulthood?



We want you to record a video of yourself from home sharing a final lesson to your students.



Shoot it on your phone and send it to WREX-TV via Facebook Messenger. Please keep your video responses less than a minute.