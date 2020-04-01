WREX RECIPES: Homemade Cinnamon Rolls

ROCKFORD (WREX) — I'm the kind of person who likes an adventure. The coronavirus has put a damper on that, so I found a new way to be adventurous. Try a recipe I've never made before!

Homemade cinnamon rolls made from scratch seemed like the perfect challenge! My grandmother has a famous recipe for cinnamon rolls, but her recipe yields 90+ buns. I was worried I would screw it up if I quartered the recipe, so I decided to mash a few online ones together. Here's what I cam up with an it turned out delicious! Here's what you'll need:

Ingredients:

For the Cinnamon Roll Dough:

1 cup warm milk (not hot, it will kill the yeast)

1/2 cup of granulated sugar

1 TBS granulated sugar

1 TBS active dry yeast

2 large eggs, room temperature

6 TBS butter, melted

1 tsp vanilla extract

4 to 4 1/2 cups of flour

1 tsp salt

1 tsp ground cinnamon

For the Cinnamon Sugar Filling:

1 cup brown sugar

2 1/2 TBS ground cinnamon

4 TBS white sugar

1/2 tsp salt

6 TBS melted butter

For the frosting:

1 8 oz package cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup butter, softened

2 to 2 1/5 cups powdered sugar

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

1/4 tsp salt

Instructions:

Warm milk in the microwave for 30-45 seconds. It should not be hot to the touch. Add milk to mixing bowl. Add 1 TBS sugar and 1 TBS yeast to milk. Stir an let sit until it becomes foamy (about 5 minutes). Add 1/2 cup sugar, butter, eggs to mixture. Use dough hook to combine. Add 4 cups of flour, salt, and cinnamon. Stir with dough hook increasing slowly until on "high". Stir until large, smooth ball is formed. The dough should be only slightly tacky to the touch. If ball is not forming or dough seems too loose, add more flour one tablespoon at a time. Transfer dough to floured surface and knead with hands for 2 to 5 minutes. Roll dough into a ball and place into a large, greased bowl. Cover bowl with warm, damp cloth and leave in a warm place to rise (If you have a proof setting on your oven, you can use that). Let the dough rise for roughly an hour or until it has doubled in size. One dough has risen, punch air out of it gently, form into rectangle. Roll dough into a 12x24 rectangle, it should be about 1/4 inch thick.

For the Filling:

In a small bowl, combine filling ingredients EXCEPT for melted butter. Using a pastry brush, spread melted butter over dough. Then sprinkle filling mixture evenly over butter.

Roll dough tightly and cut into even rolls (I got about 14 out of mine, 16 if you count the end pieces). Spray a 9x13 glass pan, place rolls in pan and let sit for at least 30 minutes for second rise. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Bake for roughly 18-24 minutes. Check to make sure they are a bit golden in color but NOT brown. While buns are cooking, combine all frosting ingredients together in mixer. Let sit while waiting for rolls to finish. Remove buns from oven and let sit for a few minutes. Frosting should be applied when warm, not hot.

You can also heat these up in the microwave the next day for 10-13 seconds! Tastes delicious!