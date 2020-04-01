Two men shot, one killed in Freeport

FREEPORT (WREX) — Freeport Police are investigating a shooting in which one person has died.



Freeport Police say they responded to the area of Wyandotte St. and Ottawa Ave. around 10 p.m. Tuesday.



Police say when they arrived, they found two men, 26 and 24, respectively, suffering from gunshot wounds.



The victims were taken to hospitals in Rockford where the 24-year-old man later died from his injuries. The victim's name is not being released at this time.



Police say an altercation led to the shooting. The suspect left the area after the shooting, according to Freeport Police.



The shooting is under investigation and anyone with information is being asked to contact the Freeport Police Department or Crime Stoppers.