This Day in Sports – April 1

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On April 1, 2018, Notre Dame's Arike Ogunbowale drilled a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to lift the Fighting Irish to an NCAA Women's Basketball National Championship, beating Mississippi State, 61-58. That came two days after Ogunbowale hit a game-winning shot to beat UConn in the Final Four to get to the title game.

Ogunbowale has ties to the Rockford area, as her mom was a star athlete at Harlem High School before playing college softball at DePaul. She passed down those athletic genes to her kids, and on this day two years ago, Arike Ogunbowale became an NCAA Tournament hero, proving some March Madness on the 1st day of April.