‘Stay at home’ stress eating? Here’s how to stop it

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- While staying at home, or working from home can lead to a lot of eating from home, dietitians say it doesn't have to be that way.

Shirley Poole, a Clinical Dietitian at Swedishamerican says you should start your day with a schedule and stick to it. Plan to eat breakfast lunch and dinner at the same time every day.

""If you're having some food, you sit down at the kitchen table and you eat that," Poole says. "You have a time frame that you're going to spend eating. And then try to avoid all of those things that can be entrapment like 'I have to have a snack while watching TV or a snack while I'm reading a book.'"

Poole adds that you should also look at your portion size and eat a healthy diet.