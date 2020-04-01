 Skip to Content

‘Stay at home’ stress eating? Here’s how to stop it

Updated
Last updated today at 8:37 pm
8:32 pm Coronavirus, News, Top Stories

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- While staying at home, or working from home can lead to a lot of eating from home, dietitians say it doesn't have to be that way.

Shirley Poole, a Clinical Dietitian at Swedishamerican says you should start your day with a schedule and stick to it. Plan to eat breakfast lunch and dinner at the same time every day.

""If you're having some food, you sit down at the kitchen table and you eat that," Poole says. "You have a time frame that you're going to spend eating. And then try to avoid all of those things that can be entrapment like 'I have to have a snack while watching TV or a snack while I'm reading a book.'"

Poole adds that you should also look at your portion size and eat a healthy diet.

James Stratton

James Stratton is the Evening Anchor at 13 WREX and reports for 13 Investigates He joined the team in August, 2018 after working at KWQC TV-6 in Davenport Iowa. His work in Illinois and Iowa has been awarded in both states, along with Edward R. Murrow and Emmy Awards at 13 WREX.

Related Articles

Skip to content