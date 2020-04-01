 Skip to Content

Sewing Masks for the Stateline sets goal to make 30,000 masks

New
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
8:11 am Positive Local News, Top Stories

(WREX) — People across the stateline continue to help the fight against COVID-19 through making masks.

The group Sewing Masks for the Stateline has the goal of making at least 30,000 masks.

People can drop off mask materials or money donations at Logan's Bar or 312 Beef & Sausage in Freeport as well as Rafters Restaurant, Catering and Events in Lena.

Members of the group say the support they have received for their efforts is amazing.

"The amount of people I've talked to through messaging and emails, especially the people that are trapped at home, people that have medical conditions that don't allow them to come out of the house at this point in time, this allows people to contribute from their house while we're under a shelter-in-place order," SERVPRO of Rockford sales & marketing manager Miles Anthony said.

312 Beef & Sasuage is also donating a portion of its sales and all of its tips to Sewing Masks for the Stateline.

Evan Leake

Evan Leake anchors for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon. Evan grew up in Darien, Illinois, a south-west suburb of Chicago. He came to WREX in 2017 and worked his way to the anchor desk in May of 2019. He coordinates both the Teacher of the Week and Inspiring 815 series for 13 News. You can connect with Evan at eleake@wrex.com or Evan Leake on Facebook.

Related Articles

Skip to content