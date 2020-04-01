Sewing Masks for the Stateline sets goal to make 30,000 masks

(WREX) — People across the stateline continue to help the fight against COVID-19 through making masks.



The group Sewing Masks for the Stateline has the goal of making at least 30,000 masks.



People can drop off mask materials or money donations at Logan's Bar or 312 Beef & Sausage in Freeport as well as Rafters Restaurant, Catering and Events in Lena.



Members of the group say the support they have received for their efforts is amazing.



"The amount of people I've talked to through messaging and emails, especially the people that are trapped at home, people that have medical conditions that don't allow them to come out of the house at this point in time, this allows people to contribute from their house while we're under a shelter-in-place order," SERVPRO of Rockford sales & marketing manager Miles Anthony said.



312 Beef & Sasuage is also donating a portion of its sales and all of its tips to Sewing Masks for the Stateline.