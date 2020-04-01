Rockford Woodman’s takes steps to keep shoppers, employees safe

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Grocery store Woodman's is changing the way it operates in hopes to keep customers and employees safe during the pandemic.

Customers will notice some of those changes as soon as they walk into the door, Rockford Woodman's General Manager Scott Leeder said.

"The plexi glass keeps the barrier between the customer and the employee and the pinpad should be out in front and they can use that," he said. "And then as far as cash transactions, they just slide the money underneath."

Customers will also find disinfectant wipes at each door to the store. Employees are no longer allowed to touch a customer's reusable bag to stop the spread of germs.

Woodman's also changed its hours to allow the most at-risk population to shop alone.

"Hopefully, they come in here and they're not around a lot of younger people and it's not as busy, although it's busy for them among their age group," Leeder told 13 WREX.

Seniors, pregnant people and people with health problems can shop every Wednesday from 6 to 8 a.m. without worrying about people who could carry COVID-19 and not show symptoms.

Woodman's is normally open 24 hours but it will use overnight hours to restock supplies overnight to keep up with shopper demands.