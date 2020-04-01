River Flood Watch is in effect

River Flood Watch is in effectNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Jo Daviess County
The National Weather Service in Quad Cities has issued a
* Flood Watch for
The Mississippi River at Bellevue LD12
* Until further notice.
* At 8:00 AM Wednesday the stage was 14.7 feet.
* Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is possible.
* Forecast, Possibly rising to 17.1 feet next Wednesday morning.
* This forecast is based on routed flow from upstream in combination
with forecast rainfall. Consequently there is limited confidence
in the river reaching flood stage.
