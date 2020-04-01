 Skip to Content

River Flood Warning until MON 7:00 PM CDT

Updated
Last updated today at 4:56 pm
10:36 am Weather Alerts

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…Flood Warning now in effect until Monday morning…

The Flood Warning continues for
The Rock River near Joslin.
* Until Monday morning.
* At 9:45 AM Wednesday the stage was 15.1 feet and falling.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Moderate flooding is occurring.
* Forecast, Fall below flood stage Monday morning.
* Impact, At 15.0 feet, Water affects residences in the Thompson
addition.

&&

wrexweather

Related Articles

Skip to content