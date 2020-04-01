River Flood Warning until MON 7:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…Flood Warning now in effect until Monday morning…

The Flood Warning continues for

The Rock River near Joslin.

* Until Monday morning.

* At 9:45 AM Wednesday the stage was 15.1 feet and falling.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Moderate flooding is occurring.

* Forecast, Fall below flood stage Monday morning.

* Impact, At 15.0 feet, Water affects residences in the Thompson

addition.

&&