River Flood Warning until MON 7:00 PM CDT

River Flood Warning until MON 7:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Whiteside County
…Flood Warning now in effect until Monday morning…
The Flood Warning continues for
The Rock River near Joslin.
* Until Monday morning.
* At 9:45 AM Wednesday the stage was 15.1 feet and falling.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Moderate flooding is occurring.
* Forecast, Fall below flood stage Monday morning.
* Impact, At 15.0 feet, Water affects residences in the Thompson
addition.
