River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…Flood Warning remains in effect until further notice…

The Flood Warning continues for

The Mississippi River at Camanche.

* Until further notice.

* At 9:30 AM Wednesday the stage was 16.6 feet and falling.

* Flood stage is 17.0 feet.

* No flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast, Fall to 16.5 feet today then remain nearly steady around

16.5 feet on Thursday before beginning to rise. Rise above flood

stage Sunday morning and continue rising to 18.3 feet April 8th.

* Impact, At 17.0 feet, Water affects low-lying residences at

Albany.

&&