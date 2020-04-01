New York deaths double in 3 days, with worst to come

NEW YORK (AP) — New York authorities rushed to mobilize an army of medical volunteers Wednesday as the statewide death toll from the coronavirus doubled in the past three days to more than 1,900.



The wail of ambulances in the otherwise eerily quiet streets of the nation's largest city became the heartbreaking soundtrack of the crisis.



Across the country, Americans braced for what President Donald Trump warned could be a "hell of a bad two weeks," with the White House projecting 100,000 to 240,000 deaths in the U.S. before the outbreak is over.



Meanwhile, European nations facing extraordinary demand for hospital intensive-care beds are putting up makeshift hospitals, unsure whether they will find enough healthy medical staff to run them