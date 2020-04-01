Live stream story time keeping community connected to kids

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Quarantine is an adjustment for everyone, including kids.



Schools are closed and they are being told to stay at home.



The current guidelines don't leave many options for kids to keep themselves entertained.



It's also impacting people who work with kids every day.



Carmen Lynn, a.k.a Queen Elsa, makes a living visiting kids in the stateline to brighten their day.



With a stay at home order firmly in place, she can't make her normal rounds to see the young princes and princesses in our area.



However, the new guidelines aren't keeping her majesty down.



While she is stuck at the kingdom of Arendelle for the time being, she has set up a live stream to interact with kids every day.

"I was just thinking that I missed everybody and I wanted to communicate with everyone," Lynn said.



"A lot of kids area sitting at home. They don't have a lot of things to do or their parents are trying to find ways to keep them busy. I just love being able to make other kids happy."



Elsa's facebook live stream's include reading stories to the kids.



Thankfully, the Frozen queen is not alone in her efforts to connect with children.



Public figures around the stateline are sitting down and turning pages to give kids a break.



The main source of this is teachers.



Shanna Rufener, the principal at Durand Elementary School, is one of many educators taking to facebook live.



The idea came to her after going to deliver supplies to students and getting emotional from seeing her kids at home and not being able to interact with them.

"As an educator, I think you very quickly learn what those 1 on 1 relationships mean and the impact they have on kids and schools in general," Rufener said.



Durand is rotating teachers doing a daily story.



For Rufener, one of the best parts for her is looking at the comments during the live stream.

She enjoys being able to see fellow teachers, parents, and especially students reach out to let her know they are doing well during this difficult time.



"It's just great to still be able to have those connections while they aren't face to face, we still know that they're well and they're safe and it's nice to hear from those kids and their families," Rufener said.



Durand does their live storytime Monday-Friday at 11:30 a.m.



Queen Elsa does her live stream Monday-Friday at 2 p.m and Saturday and Sunday at 4 p.m.