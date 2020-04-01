Late-week showers join the incoming warmth

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Temperatures rebounded in a big way Wednesday, and the rest of the week keeps the warming trend going. A few rain drops join the building warmth by this weekend, however.

Above average:

Conditions warm further Thursday and Friday. Temperatures return to the low 60's Thursday afternoon. We'll see a partly to mostly cloudy sky overhead, while rain showers stay away.

Drizzly showers are possible early Friday morning.

Late Thursday night, a few showers slip into the Stateline. These will be mainly drizzly, and drying up after sunrise. We'll stay mainly cloudy throughout the day. Temperatures remain in the low 60's Friday afternoon.

By Friday evening and lasting into early Saturday morning, another round of showers arrive. These remain light, but steady for a few hours. We may see up to 1/4" of rainfall by sunrise Saturday. After sunrise, the weather should dry up and stay that way all weekend.

A cold front brings steadier rain to the Stateline early Saturday.

A cold front is responsible for those early Saturday morning showers. Once the front goes by, temperatures fall back to the low 50's for a day. The cool down only lasts a day. After a cooler Sunday, temperatures jump right back into the low 60's with a sunny sky overhead.

Early week heat:

Temperatures keep rising early next week. Monday hits the middle 60's, but with a few rain showers and possibly a couple of storms at night. By Tuesday, highs possibly warm into the 70's for the first time this spring! That puts us between 10 to 15 degrees above average early next week.

Cooler air slips back in Tuesday night, but we may not drop far. Temperatures may only fall to the low 60's by Wednesday, which is still slightly above average.

Looking long term, the Climate Prediction Center shows warmer than average weather is favored for the whole month, for now. That doesn't mean every day will be warmer than usual. We'll still have the occasional cooler to cold day, but more often than not the weather may trend warmer.