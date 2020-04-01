Freeport towing company hosts traveling parade to celebrate kid’s birthdays

FREEPORT (WREX) — A towing company in Freeport made sure children had a happy birthday!



Albert Towing in Freeport hosted a traveling parade on Wednesday morning.



Tow trucks and other vehicles drove up and down the streets honking while people inside waved to greet the neighbors.



The first stop on the parade included a boy celebrating his 4th birthday.

The owners of Alber Towing says they hope the parade uplifted spirits and helped spread love during a difficult time for the community.

"Espically at a time like this we have to know that we are all in this together. We're a community. Stay strong and letting each other know that we have each other's backs," said Stacey and Greg Alber, the owners of Alber Towing.



Alber Towing says they hope to host more parades in the future.