Freeport flower shop donates flowers to senior living facilities

FREEPORT (WREX) — A Freeport business is brightening people's day with flowers!



Deininger's Floral Shop is delivering more than 500 flowers to residents at senior facilities across the area. The floral shop says the community donated money towards gifts and they matched the donations in flowers!



On Wednesday, the floral shop dropped off flowers nearly 200 flowers and gifts to the residents at Pearl Pavilion nursing facility in Freeport.



The owner of the shop says it's the least they can do.

"Because they can not come out their rooms, no social time, they can't see their families, and Easter is coming up, so with the little bit of good in the world right now, we figured we could do some good," said Brooke Deininger, the owner of the shop.

Along with flowers, kids in the community made Easter cards and drawings.



The floral shop says they have 7 more shops to visit.