Fraternity suspended for violating in-person activities ban

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) - Southern Illinois University has suspended the Delta Chi fraternity for violating the chancellor's order banning in-person activities to slow the spread of COVID-19.



Carbondale police over the past weekend responded to a house party hosted by Delta Chi which violated an administrative directive issued March 27 by interim Chancellor John Dunn and dean of students Jennifer Johns-Hall.



The directive ordered compliance with Illinois Department of Public Health protocols requiring state residents to stay home except for essential trips for groceries or medicine.



Gatherings of 10 or more people are also banned.