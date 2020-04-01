Crowds gather in Rockford Parks despite social distancing rules

ROCKFORD (WREX) — For weeks, state and local leaders have urged people to stay home because it will save lives during this COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, many aren't listening.

"People are possibly infected and don't know it, don't have symptoms," said Rockford Park District Superintendent Dan Johnson.

And Johnson says that's why groups congregating at Rockford Park District properties is a huge problem.

While Gov. JB Pritzker's "Stay-at-Home Order" allows people to go outside, walk their dogs, and hike on trails, they're supposed to stay at least six-feet apart from other people. That didn't happen Wednesday on the path outside Nicholas Conservatory or at the Harlem Community Center, where crowds of people gathered.

"It's really been district-wide. Our police have been inundated with stopping and talking to folks, and politely asking them to disperse," said Johnson.

Now Johnson says the park district has to take things a step further to discourage these groups from meeting up. Starting Thursday, it's taking down basketball rims and backboards, as well as soccer nets at its parks. And if people still congregate, it may have to take harsher steps.

"We have made the decision thus far not to issue any citations or notices to appear, but I guess if thinks get worse locally here in the Rockford area, then we may be in a situation where we begin to do that," he said.

So while you are still free to go outside and enjoy the fresh air, just make sure you're doing it from a safe distance.