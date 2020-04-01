COVID-19 related deaths cracks 100 in Illinois, 986 new cases confirmed

COVID-19 UPDATE: Gov. JB Pritzker provides an update on the novel coronavirus pandemic in Illinois. Posted by WREX-TV on Wednesday, April 1, 2020

CHICAGO (WREX) — The death toll related to the coronavirus has officially cracked 100 in the state of Illinois as the total number of cases goes over 6,000.



The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 42 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths up to 141.



One of the deaths in the state includes a resident in Winnebago County. The health department confirmed the death on Tuesday. Health officials said it was a patient in their 60s. There's also been a COVID-19 related death confirmed in Carroll and Whiteside counties.



The state is also reporting 986 new confirmed cases in the state, bringing the total number of cases up to 6,980 in the state.



These numbers are subject to change as we receive new numbers from the health departments in the Northern Illinois region, which may use private labs for testing which is not initially recognized by the IDPH.



Massac and Vermilion counties are now reporting cases. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 6,980 cases, including 141 deaths, in 56 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.