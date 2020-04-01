Clouds give way to some sunshine and warming temperatures

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Cloudy skies lingered through Tuesday, with even a sprinkle or two during the afternoon. The Stateline sees a return to some sunshine just in time for midweek, which means a warmer day is ahead.

Warming Wednesday:

Tuesday's high was only 42°, which is more than 10° below average. With a bit more sunshine in the forecast for Wednesday and a return to southeasterly flow, temperatures should climb into the 50s.

We'll climb into the lower 50s under partly cloudy skies Wednesday afternoon.

Sunshine is going to be filtered through the day, so wall-to-wall blue skies aren't expected. However, when you go from a day with 100% cloud cover to some sunshine, it's a good time.

A disturbance is pushing through central Iowa early Wednesday, bringing light rain and even some snow where temperatures are cold enough. This is pushing into increasingly drier air, so this isn't expected to bring much to the local area. With that said, a spotty shower or two cannot be ruled out closer to the Mississippi River Valley later in the afternoon.

A shower or two is possible west of Rockford, mainly along the Mississippi River Valley.

Even warmer late-week:

Thursday and Friday feature highs in the lower to middle 60s, but with the warmer temperatures, come a return to spotty showers. Our first round of rain chances come overnight Thursday into Friday morning. This looks to remain primarily to the west of Rockford.

Rain chances return:

Much of Friday features dry conditions, but the threat for rain moves back in late Friday into Saturday morning. The chance for rain should begin to wind down after noon on Saturday as highs fall back into the 50s.

Rain returns overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

Rainfall amounts look fairly light, so this shouldn't lead to additional rises along already swollen local rivers. Despite morning showers Saturday, most model guidance suggests clouds begin to clear by Saturday afternoon. Following Saturday's middle 50s, highs by Sunday climb into the lower 60s before warming close to 70° by early next week.