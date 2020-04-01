Chicago police reports increase in murders compared to 2019

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago saw an increase in murders and shootings for the first three months of 2020, compared to the same period last year.



Police officials say 93 people were killed between Jan. 1 and March 31, compared to 82 last year.



However, the 24 murders in March was a 36% drop from the 35 murders committed in March 2019.



Chicago police say through Tuesday, the city recorded 419 shootings, or a rise of about 22% from 344 in the same period in 2019.



Roseanna Ander of the University of Chicago says levels of crime last year were an anomaly because the especially cold winter kept people indoors.