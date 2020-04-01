Beloit to conduct drive-thru voting at city hall for the Wisconsin primary

BELOIT (WREX) — Wisconsin voters head to the polls April 7, but some won't even have to leave their car to cast their ballot.

Beloit will switch to drive-thru voting for Tuesday's primary election at City Hall. There will be no other polling place for residents inside the city on April 7.

The City of Beloit says it made the decision to combine all nine polling

locations to a central location and offer drive-through voting to protect the health of the public and election workers.

The pandemic has also led to an extreme shortage of poll workers and a need to keep people as far apart as possible.

Election workers will be maintaining social distancing per CDC guidelines and thoroughly sanitizing their hands between each voter interaction. Some election workers may choose to wear masks and glasses as part of their personal protection.

“Our election workers are dedicated to preserving our democratic process in this election,” said City Clerk-Treasurer Lorena Stottler. “While our nation, our state, and our community are in uncertain times, we are providing our elections in the safest manner possible.”

The deadline for registered voters to request absentee ballots via mail at

https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us/ is April 2.

Voters can also continue to use drive-through voter registration and in-person absentee voting from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday, April 3, at

City Hall.

The pandemic has already ramped up absentee voting in the city. As of March 30, the city issued 3,207 ballots with 1,143 ballots currently completed and returned to the City Clerk-Treasurer’s Office. For comparison, the last presidential preferential race was in April 2016; 672 individuals voted by absentee during that election.