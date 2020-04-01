Athletes turn to video chats for recruiting

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With in-person recruiting on hold and AAU basketball canceled through at least the end of April, high school players are finding new ways to connect with college coaches.

Hononegah's Alison Murdoch had a strong junior season for the Lady Indians. She was looking forward to one last run with the Rockford Heat AAU program this spring and summer, but games are canceled through April due to COVID-19 concerns.

"It's been really scary for me because I want to play my last summer and if everything gets canceled I won't be able to get the looks I want to get," Murdoch said.

The summer between junior and senior year is a big one for recruiting. The Rockford Heat AAU program started doing video chats with college coaches over the past week to give kids a chance to get their names out there and learn what they need to do to play at the next level.

"Now is not the time to sit on our hands," Rockford Heat director and founder John Penney said. "We have to stay busy, get active and proactive. It's given these juniors some good interaction and face time to be able to learn from these college coaches."

The Heat has several teams across different age ranges, and they're all able to participate and learn from these video meetings.

"My main thing I've learned is not to slack off," Auburn sophomore Brooklyn Gray said. "Because my freshman year I did not do too well. They keep putting it in my head. I keep trying to keep rewinding and telling myself I cannot slack off. I have to continue to work hard and constantly do what I need to do in school and on the court."

Another big thing for the coaches is authenticity from the players. Coaches want to know what kind of player and person they're recruiting.

"You have to be yourself around college coaches," Murdoch said. "It can be intimidating but you have to try to be yourself as best you can. You don't want to have a dull conversation. You want to ask questions and ask good questions."

The Heat program has produced lots of college players over the years, which helps during times like these.

"We have a great reputation that gives us the tools and abilities to continue to connect those athletes with the college coaches, even in times of uncertainty," Penney said.

They're helping kids get exposure to colleges, even if they can't get on the court and show off their skills.