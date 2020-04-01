5 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County, total at 24

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The number of cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County continue to increase.



According to the Winnebago County Health Department's website, there are 5 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of cases in the county up to 24.



There's no additional information on the cases in the county at this time.



Here's a look at the cases in the county:

We will provide more updates as they become available.