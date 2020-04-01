 Skip to Content

5 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County, total at 24

New
4:16 pm Coronavirus, Illinois News, Top Stories

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The number of cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County continue to increase.

According to the Winnebago County Health Department's website, there are 5 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of cases in the county up to 24.

There's no additional information on the cases in the county at this time.

Here's a look at the cases in the county:

We will provide more updates as they become available.

Andrew Carrigan

Andy Carrigan is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager at WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as a photographer in 2016 after graduating from Northern Illinois University. He also been a producer and Assignment Editor at the station.

Related Articles

Skip to content