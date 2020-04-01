5 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County, total at 24

5 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County, total at 24New
WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The number of cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County continue to increase.
According to the Winnebago County Health Department's website, there are 5 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of cases in the county up to 24.
There's no additional information on the cases in the county at this time.
Here's a look at the cases in the county:
- First case: person in their 60s
- Second case: person in their 30s
- Third case: person in their 40s
- Fourth case: person in their 30s
- Fifth case: person in their 20s
- Sixth case: teenager
- Seventh case: person in their 20s
- Eighth case: resident in their 70s
- Ninth case: resident in their 80s
- Tenth case: resident in their 50s
- Eleventh case: resident in their 40s
- Twelfth case: resident in their 80s
- 13th case: resident in their their 50s
- 14th case: resident in their 20s
- 15th case: resident in their 30s
- 16th case: resident in their 50s
- 17th case: resident in their 50s
- 18th case: resident in their 20s
- 19th case: resident in their 40s
- 20th case: no information available
- 21st case: no information available
- 22nd case: no information available
- 23rd case: no information available
- 24th case: no information available
We will provide more updates as they become available.