$1.9M coming to Rockford to fight COVID-19

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The city of Rockford will receive more than 1.9 million dollars to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding comes from the federal government. $1,277,632 will come from the "CARES" Act, the 2.2 trillion dollar federal stimulus bill passed last week.

That money will support housing, public facilities and economic development.

Another $636,693 comes from what is called an Emergency Solutions Grant. That money will be allocated to help fight homelessness in the city.