Winnebago County sheriff arrests man after traffic stop

1:22 pm Crime

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A man accused of felony retail theft is arrested by Winnebago County's law enforcement leader, Sheriff Gary Caruana.

Caruana was in an unmarked sheriff's department vehicle on East State Street in Rockford Monday morning when he saw a Honda sedan speeding in the wrong lane of traffic, according to officials.

He followed the vehicle to a parking lot to conduct a traffic stop where Caruana learned the man, Andrew Leutik, 28, was wanted on an outstanding warrant for felony retail theft.

Leutik now faces a reckless driving charge as well. The Honda was impounded and he was issued a notice to appear in Winnebago County court.

Breane Lyga

Breane Lyga is the content manager at 13 WREX. She joined the team in 2015 as the 5, 6 and 10PM news producer after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. She was 13 WREX’s assignment editor from 2017 to 2018.

