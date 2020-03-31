Winnebago County sheriff arrests man after traffic stop

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A man accused of felony retail theft is arrested by Winnebago County's law enforcement leader, Sheriff Gary Caruana.

Caruana was in an unmarked sheriff's department vehicle on East State Street in Rockford Monday morning when he saw a Honda sedan speeding in the wrong lane of traffic, according to officials.

He followed the vehicle to a parking lot to conduct a traffic stop where Caruana learned the man, Andrew Leutik, 28, was wanted on an outstanding warrant for felony retail theft.

Leutik now faces a reckless driving charge as well. The Honda was impounded and he was issued a notice to appear in Winnebago County court.